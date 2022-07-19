Samsung has taken to Twitter to tease what appears to be the official launch date for its next slate of folding phones, aka Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4, and Galaxy smartwatches, aka Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The South Korean major has tweeted out a trio of cryptic images that confirm the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10. There is no mention of hardware— if any— at the time of writing, but we’re expecting more easter eggs to follow leading into D-day.

The announcement comes only hours after noted tipster Evan Blass shared – or rather leaked—what appeared to be a promotional image of Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event also suggesting it would take place on August 10. So, you can say the leak was on point. The same leak showed off.

While Samsung is yet to officially confirm the hardware it’s set to launch at Unpacked on August 10, speculation is rife it would announce the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 folding devices in addition to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The Fold 4 and Flip 4 are expected to be based on the same broad template as the Fold 3 and Flip 3 as far as design is concerned. They would naturally ship with updated specs including a new chip. Fresh colours could also be in the offing. As for the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, rumour mills suggest that Samsung may not go for a physical rotating dial in any of its next-gen smartwatches.

While Samsung is yet to officially confirm the hardware it’s set to launch at Unpacked on August 10, speculation is rife it would announce the Galaxy Fold 4 and Flip 4 folding devices in addition to the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. The Fold 4 and Flip 4 are expected to be based on the same broad template as the Fold 3 (review) and Flip 3 (review) as far as design is concerned. They would naturally ship with updated specs including a new chip. Fresh colours could also be in the offing. As for the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, rumour mills suggest that Samsung may not go for a physical rotating dial in any of its next-gen smartwatches.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

Today’s launch date reveal is accompanied by a question— “When will something greater arrive?” Now that we know the date, the next obvious question would be what kind of greatness are we looking at, come August 10. Stay tuned for more.