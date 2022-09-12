Samsung aims to improve work-life balance with new mouse which runs away if you work too hard: details

Samsung has introduced a new and innovative mouse which runs away if you overwork. In an attempt to redefine and promote the work-life balance, the Suwon-based tech giant has announced a new product to make workers stick to office hours.

The product is – however, in the concept stages at the time of writing. A video of the upcoming product was shared by Samsung Korea’s official handle on its YouTube page.

In the video, a young man can be spotted working in the office supposedly long after the office hours are over. As he is seen over working so when he attempts to hold the mouse, it runs away – like a real mouse. Samsung’s mouse functions and looks like a genuine mouse. Samsung Balance Mouse could be found written on the box – however, it is unclear whether that is the product’s name.

The video apparently attempts to explain that you are mistaken if you believe that you can simply get hold of the mouse as it tries to run away. The young man who is seen in the video – tries hard to get hold of the mouse, but it keeps running away. Eventually, when the man gets to catch the mouse, the wheels get separated and its central component ejects. As a result, the man is left with only the upper shell of the mouse, which obviously alone, is not enough to make the product work.

The design of Balance mouse aims to improve the work-life balance in Korea. Samsung also claims in the video that most office workers are unwilling to leave early. The workers often feel a great pressure to finish their unfinished work before leaving the office.

On some days, they are occupied with extra work. It also says that the product will deal with the issue of overworking. The video exhorts viewers to have fun in their spare time. In the end, the young man can be seen relaxing while knitting and seated by a window at home.