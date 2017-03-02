Samsung A9 Pro sale on Flipkart tomorrow; price dropped from Rs 32,490 to Rs 29,900

Extending further the range in the A series, the Samsung A9 Pro smartphone came to the stores first on September 26, last year. Galaxy A9 Pro comes in three colours – gold, black and white.

Samsung has said that it will be reducing the price of the A9 Pro smartphone and announced that the phone will go on sale tomorrow. The price of the smartphone has been reduced by Rs 2,590, so the device which was earlier available for Rs 32,490, will now be priced at Rs 29,900. Extending further the range in the A series, the Samsung A9 Pro smartphone came to the stores first on September 26, last year. Galaxy A9 Pro comes in three colours – gold, black and white.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro smartphone has a special glass and metal body and this combo provide it with that unique look of luxury. The device is protected by Gorilla Glass 4 panel and features a 6 inch Fell HD Super AMOLED display. The trip to the nearest power socket is sought to be delayed by every user as much as possible. And once it is put up to charging, the duration for the same is expected to be the shortest. This is in keeping with the 24/7 lifestyle most young people like to keep nowadays. Keeping both these things in mind, Samsung had provided a 5,000mAh battery in the Galaxy A9 Pro and on top of that, it charges from 0 to 100 in 160 minutes.

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro handset packs 4GB RAM and a Snapdragon 64 bit Octa-core processor. It also provides flexibility of offering 2 SIM card slots plus an additional MicroSD card slot all the way up to 256GB. In the Samsung Galaxy, A9 Pro is a fine 16MP rear and an 8MP front camera – both cameras are low light photography enabled and have a with f1.9 aperture.

Manu Sharma, Vice President of Mobiles Business at Samsung India Electronics, had said, “The 6-inch sAMOLED display on Galaxy A9 Pro enhances the content experience. Fitted with high memory and advanced processor, the device is made for lag-free multitasking.” He had added: “With one of the largest batteries in the industry for long lasting use and an enhanced camera with Optical Image Stabiliser along-with low light photography capability, the Galaxy A9 Pro provides a Flagship experience.”