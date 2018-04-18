Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale begins on Amazon: Big discounts, offers on Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy A8+, and more

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available at Rs 67,900 with the No Cost EMI payment option on select credit cards

Amazon on Wednesday kicked off the Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale in the build-up to the ongoing IPL 2018 season. The Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale will offer discounted prices, as well as exchange offers to the customers. During the sale, 20 lucky winners will be chosen every day who will receive Mumbai Indians official jersey each.

The Samsung 20-20 Carnival sale is live now and will conclude on April 20. Under the sale, Samsung smartphones are available at discounted price points, in addition to exchange value offers on select phones. The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) will be available at Rs 29,990, down from Rs 32,990, besides the No Cost EMI option. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is available at Rs 67,900 with the No Cost EMI payment option on select credit cards.

Other deals on Samsung smartphones are:

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime 64GB – available at Rs 11,990, including Rs 1,000 off on the exchange

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB – Rs 9,990 including Rs 1,000 exchange value

Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro – selling at Rs 6,990

Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro – Rs 6,490

Samsung Galaxy J7 Duo – available at Rs 16,990 with No Cost EMI option

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 – Rs 13,990 with No Cost EMI payment option

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max – Rs 14,900 along with No Cost EMI facility

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro – available at Rs 18,900 with No Cost EMI

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt – selling at Rs 9,490 with No Cost EMI payment facility

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime – available at Rs 13,400

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 – selling at Rs 7,500 along with Rs 2,000 cashback on JioMoney

“We are the Principal Sponsor of Mumbai Indians, and through our 20-20 carnival on Amazon, we wish to spread the excitement around IPL to cricket lovers across the country. During the carnival, we are announcing exciting offers and attractive no cost EMI scheme on select products that will allow consumers to purchase and enjoy their favourite Samsung products,” Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Samsung India, said.