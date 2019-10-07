Safe surfing: Google simplifies privacy and security for users

Google has announced the rollout of Incognito mode in Google Maps.

In an effort to make it easy for users to control their data privacy and security, Google has come up with new updates across its products, including Maps, YouTube and the Assistant. The latest updates enable users to more easily access privacy controls; it introduces using Google apps in incognito mode; and provides options to automatically delete Location History, searches, and voice recordings.

Google has announced the rollout of Incognito mode in Google Maps. By turning on this mode, Maps will not save a users’ activity (such as the places they search for, location, etc.) and won’t be used to personalise their Maps experience. Turning on Incognito mode is simple and can be turned off at any time to get restaurant recommendations, information about their commute and other features tailored to users’ activity. Incognito mode will start rolling out on Android in the coming weeks, and for iOS soon.

Google has extended its auto-delete feature to YouTube history. Now users can schedule the deletion of their YouTube history for time periods of 3-18 months just like Location History and Web and App Activity. Google will automatically delete YouTube search history as per user’s choice. It has added new ways for users to understand and manage their data in the Assistant, quickly. Users can now learn more about what Google is doing to keep their data private and secure by simply asking the Assistant, “Hey Google, how do you keep my data safe?”

Google is also making it easier for users to control their privacy settings with simple voice commands. In the coming weeks, users will be able to delete data from their account just by saying things like “Hey Google, delete the last thing I said to you” or “Hey Google, delete everything I said to you last week.”

Also, the user doesn’t need to turn on any of these features – they will work automatically. If a user asks to delete more than a week’s worth of data from their account, the Assistant will point the user directly to the page in their account settings to complete the deletion. Google will be rolling this out in English in the coming weeks and in other languages next month.