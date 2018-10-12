Rs 99 only! These Nokia smartphones can be yours – Here are the terms and conditions of this offer

The Rs 99 is the only the processing fee as the rest of the amount will have to be paid by the customers in the easy EMIs offer as per the tenure that they choose.

Nokia has launched its Diwali offer which will allow customers to buy many mobile phones for just Rs 99. The offer period for this sale begins on October 1, 2018, and will go on till November 10, 2018. Nokia phones that will be available in this offer will be the Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6.1, and Nokia 8 Sirocco. Nokia 3.1 Plus will be available from October 19, 2018.

Details of this offer:-

The Rs 99 is the only the processing fee as the rest of the amount will have to be paid by the customers in the easy EMIs offer as per the tenure that they choose. The phones will also have zero cost EMI and zero down payment offer.

The Rs 99 offer will only be available for customers who are using HDBFS, Capital First and Bajaj Finance Ltd. Customers who are looking to get their phone financed will have to check with the companies. Other offers that Nokia has given out include a 10% cashback on HDFC Bank Credit Cards and Debit Cards on select Nokia smartphones.

A 15% cashback will be made available only on the Nokia Sirocco for customers who are using HDFC debit card and Credit Card EMI, Debit Card EMI, and Credit Card regular transactions. The offer will be valid from 01 October 2018 to 10th November 2018. Cashback offer will be valid on 1 transaction per card. The customers will only receive the cashback if the slip that they have been provided with has ‘Cashback’ printed on it. Customers will also have to retain the slip till the time their Cashback is credited back to them. This offer is not applicable to Corporate, Business and Commercial Credit Card holders.

The phones will be available at Nokia.com/phones, Croma, Vijay sales, Jio Digital life.