Rs 150 crore! Xiaomi’s LED TV plant inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh

A Rs 150 crore Mi LED TV manufacuring plant of Chinese electronics major Xiaomi was inaugurated at nearby Renigunta Thursday by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as part of his plans to make the temple town an electronic hub of the country. The plant, operated by Xiaomis technology partner Dixon Technologies (India) Limited, would also manufacture closed-circuit television cameras, digital video recorders, smart phones.

Set up at a cost of Rs 150 crore at the Electronic Manufacturing Cluster, the plant is expected to employ 800 people, according to officials. Naidu said his vision was to make Tirupati the electronics manufacturing hub of the country and Special Employment Zone by bringing in more domestic and multi-national software and hardware units.

It would also be developed into a lake city as there were several lakes here, he added. Speaking on the occasion, Dixon Executive Chairman Sunil Vachani said the plant has a capacity to produce 8.5 lakh LED TVs per annum. It would be more than tripled to 2.7 million units and further scaled up to 3.7 million, he said without specifying any time-frame.

He said 10 million CCTV cameras and 2 million digital video recorders would also be manufactured here annually. Later, Naidu also launched smart TV manufactured by Xiaomi Corporation at a function here. State Information Technology Minister N Lokesh, Industries Minister N Amarnath Reddy, Xiaomi vice-president and Managing Director Manu Jain, IT Principal Secretary K Vijayanand and others attended.