Round-up 2018: Most watched ads on YouTube in 2018

Published: December 31, 2018 2:37 AM

Round-up 2018: Most watched ads on YouTube in 2018

Hyundai

Celebrating 20 years of brilliant moments | 222M views

This emotionally charged video shows a son who wants to sell off the family’s old Hyundai Accent against the wishes of his father. But when he discovers an old toy in its glove box, memories weigh in and he decides to keep the car, much to the father’s delight.

Samsung Bixby

#VoiceForever | 200M views
With Samsung Bixby’s first personalised AI voice assistant, a daughter is able to continue talking to her mother who suffers from Motor Neuron Disease, a condition in which patients lose their ability to move and speak. This one’s a tearjerker.

Indiabulls Dhani

Get phone se loan | 62.9M views
A suited-up MS Dhoni begins his monologue with this hackneyed line: “We all need a little support to fulfil our dreams”. And then goes on to explain how simple it is to get an instant loan right through your phone.

Honda

#TeriUdaanHamariShaan | 53.7M views
The video, helmed by actor Akshay Kumar, has all the usual elements of a corporate ad — catchy anthem, great locales, ever-smiling and kind-hearted staff, and proud and happy customers.

Garnier India

#TakeItOff | 50.6M views
Alia Bhatt and her friends tell us how simple it is to remove make-up off the face (contrary to the general belief). In the video, accompanied by a zippy song, she lets out her secret: ‘pour, press and swipe’ using Micellar Cleansing Water.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Round-up 2018: Most watched ads on YouTube in 2018
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition