Round-up 2018: Most watched ads on YouTube in 2018

Hyundai

Celebrating 20 years of brilliant moments | 222M views

This emotionally charged video shows a son who wants to sell off the family’s old Hyundai Accent against the wishes of his father. But when he discovers an old toy in its glove box, memories weigh in and he decides to keep the car, much to the father’s delight.

Samsung Bixby

#VoiceForever | 200M views

With Samsung Bixby’s first personalised AI voice assistant, a daughter is able to continue talking to her mother who suffers from Motor Neuron Disease, a condition in which patients lose their ability to move and speak. This one’s a tearjerker.

Indiabulls Dhani

Get phone se loan | 62.9M views

A suited-up MS Dhoni begins his monologue with this hackneyed line: “We all need a little support to fulfil our dreams”. And then goes on to explain how simple it is to get an instant loan right through your phone.

Honda

#TeriUdaanHamariShaan | 53.7M views

The video, helmed by actor Akshay Kumar, has all the usual elements of a corporate ad — catchy anthem, great locales, ever-smiling and kind-hearted staff, and proud and happy customers.

Garnier India

#TakeItOff | 50.6M views

Alia Bhatt and her friends tell us how simple it is to remove make-up off the face (contrary to the general belief). In the video, accompanied by a zippy song, she lets out her secret: ‘pour, press and swipe’ using Micellar Cleansing Water.