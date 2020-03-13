Robert Downey Jr might just have leaked the OnePlus 8

OnePlus’ association with Robert Downey Jr began last year when the brand roped the Hollywood star to use his literal super-stardom to promote the OnePlus 7 in Asian markets including China and India.

Iron Man, aka Robert Downey Jr might just have leaked OnePlus’ next high-end phone, possibly the OnePlus 8 Pro. The Hollywood actor, who is also brand ambassador for OnePlus, has dropped a new photo on Instagram where he is seen ‘casually’ holding – or maybe flaunting – a mystery phone with a design that’s already making rounds on the internet through countless leaks and rumours. OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 8 lineup sometime in April.

Honestly, the phone in Robert Downey Jr’s hand looks more like a ‘master’s edition’ of the Realme X2 Pro with a vertically aligned camera module on-board a very noticeable bump. The only difference is in the positioning of the flash, and what appears to be a laser autofocus system – you’ll have to be extremely keen eye to notice that. Be that as it may, a difference is still a difference, and really, why would Robert Downey Jr ‘advertise’ a Realme phone in the first place. Simply put, the phone in his hand is an unannounced OnePlus phone that he’s probably holding at the time of shooting.

OnePlus’ association with Robert Downey Jr began last year when the brand roped the Hollywood star to use his literal super-stardom to promote the OnePlus 7 in Asian markets including China and India.

Whether or not this is a slip on Robert Downey Jr’s part or a genuine way to tease the OnePlus 8 is something only time will tell. Whatever be the case, the OnePlus 8 is coming soon and OnePlus has already started talking about it. OnePlus only recently announced that it’s going all in on 5G with the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. OnePlus has also previously confirmed that its next flagship phone will jump to a 120Hz refresh rate ‘fluid’ display,

While 120Hz refresh rate may be limited to OnePlus’ top-tier phone, possibly the OnePlus 8 Pro, 5G will be arriving across its entire lineup. This means both the vanilla OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be 5G-ready out-of-the-box. Rumour also has it that OnePlus will also have a more affordable OnePlus 8 Lite to tag along.