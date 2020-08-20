Riversong Wave S: Smart and stylish fitness band at an affordable price

The Wave S comes with a 0.96-inch TFT colour screen and 2.5D tempered glass.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made people acutely health conscious. While many of us are staying at home, a good many are out in the open—running, jogging, taking a brisk walk or doing stretching exercises. Doctors stress upon the fact that regular physical activity benefits both body and mind. It can reduce high blood pressure, help manage weight and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and various cancers— all conditions that can increase susceptibility to the killer virus.

Health tracking is important and at a time like this, fitness bands, trackers and smartwatches are in great demand. Riversong Wave S, a smart and stylish fitness band that retails for an affordable Rs 2,299, is a decent all-day real-time activity tracker to measure your vital health parameters and provide valuable feedback. Be it your steps, distance you have walked or calories you have burnt, it will track it all and make it easy to get closer to your goals each passing day. It also keeps track of your sleep quality and gives you notifications regarding the same.

The Wave S comes with a 0.96-inch TFT colour screen and 2.5D tempered glass. The band monitors changes in the heart rate of the users on a real-time basis, allowing them to track and adjust the intensity of the activity. It also notifies the users about incoming calls, messages, emails, etc., keeping them up-to-date and always connected.

While being sweatproof, Wave S also boasts IP67 water resistance. It comes with the heart rate monitoring feature along with blood pressure and blood oxygen monitoring, helping you to keep track of the routine for a healthier lifestyle. The band has multiple sports mode so that you can choose the mode according to your preferred outdoor activity such as running, walking, swimming, skipping, football, etc. It will track data such as calories burnt, steps taken, distance covered, heart beat, etc. With easy tracking you can work on your performance and boost it.

The Wave S has in-built charging which makes it convenient to charge as no extra accessories are required to charge the tracker; all one needs is to plug in the in-built USB for charging the device.