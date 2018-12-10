Riversong Wave O2 & Act HR Band: Stay fit and trendy with these bands

Smart gadget brand Riversong Technology is making a concerted effort to capitalise on this “exercise and know your health” trend.

Today’s city dwellers are grappling with sedentary lifestyles leading to a consequent rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. The good point is people have become more focused towards their fitness and physical well-being. This has led to the uptake of devices such as fitness trackers and smart bands which encourage physical activity through their engaging interface. Fitness trackers are becoming more feature-rich and an affordable option for people wanting to stay fit and healthy. They now focus on heart rate monitoring, sports tracking, sleep statistics and even help you to feel less stressed during the day.

Smart gadget brand Riversong Technology is making a concerted effort to capitalise on this “exercise and know your health” trend. Riversong Technology is a technology focused company based out of Shenzhen, China and has presence across India, Hong Kong, Dubai and Pakistan. The company’s Wave BP and Wave Fit bands are already quite popular in the market, which cater to the diverse needs of fitness enthusiasts. Recently, Riversong has introduced two new fitness bands Wave O2 and ACT HR. These bands are pretty lightweight on the wrist, we take a look at some of their features.

Wave O2 (Rs 1,999)

The fitness tracker Wave O2 is a valuable aid to keep you healthy in today’s harried lifestyle. Assistance is the key to maintaining a balance between self care and progress and the band adds a fun spin to that. Wave 02 also comes with enhanced sensors and features like blood pressure monitoring, sleep monitoring, activity tracker, music control, camera control, Do Not Disturb, heart rate monitoring. In addition to these features, the band also empowers its wearer with an all-day activity tracker. Wave O2 band is connected via an app that can be downloaded from Google Playstore—RS CARE for Wave O2.

ACT HR (Rs 1,199)

ACT HR may not be the most technically complete device, but it is still powerful. It comes with enhanced sensors and features to help monitor sleep, heart rate, camera control and empowers its wearer with an all-day activity tracker. It also comes with a 4-day battery life and is water-resistant. The band is connected via an app that can be downloaded from Google Playstore—RS ACT for ACT HR, it is priced at Rs 1,199. In my usage, I found ACT HR’s sleep tracking to be top of the class. It is is slimmer, sleeker and clearly even better equipped for the gym. Smart stuff, indeed.