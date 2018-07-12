Riversong Jelly Smartwatch: Keep an eye on your kid

Waterproof rating is IP54—protected from limited dust ingress, and protected from water spray from any direction.

This is a new piece of technology—a sturdy wearable that tracks your child real-time. Riversong, a tech company from Shenzhen, China, has launched a smartwatch called Jelly that enables you to keep a close eye on your child. The Jelly is a stylish-looking smartwatch that, among other things, is equipped with features including voice chat and two-way calling, geo-fencing (sends an alert when your child steps out of a set radius), supports GPS and Wi-Fi, shows the current location of the watch, maintains tracking history, and has an SOS alarm facility. Rated for three-year-old and above children, its app is available for download on both iOS and Android.

Build quality is good—the watch is sturdy, and it is not easy to take off one’s arm. A particularly ‘smart’ feature is that your child can make friends by shaking hands with other children who are wearing the same watch—that watch’s number gets stored in your child’s watch, and since you remain the admin, all the information is relayed to you real-time on the app. Another feature is that if an unknown number calls on the watch your child is wearing, it will be automatically rejected.

Waterproof rating is IP54—protected from limited dust ingress, and protected from water spray from any direction. This means that if your child, say, drinks water from cupped hands and the water spills onto the watch, it can stop functioning. The rating should be at least IP55—protected from low pressure water jets from any direction.

While the idea appears good, it leads to some unanswered questions. One, many schools don’t allow kids to wear such devices—it goes against the principle of equality. Two, a lot of kids are rebellious, and if yours feels the wearable is compromising freedom, she might just remove it. Three, if the wearable falls into wrong hands, your child could be more in danger than she normally would be. Technology is advancing, but is all of it a boon? If you do want to experiment, the device is priced Rs 2,499 and is available on Amazon and Flipkart.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,499