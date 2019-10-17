Riversong Air X3 review: Wireless earbuds with good sound quality and battery life

Air X3 comes with a power bank equipped carry case with ultra-long standby time and has IPX3 water resistant technology.

You are on the treadmill or taking a stroll in the park, listening to music and the earphones suddenly pop out of your ears. What would be your reaction? Embarrassed? Irritated? Trust me, you won’t find yourself in such a situation with the Riversong Air X3 wireless stereo earbuds that have a comfortable design and will stay firmly in the ears.

The usage of wireless earbuds has exploded in recent months. There are innumerable such wireless audio devices available in the market. Riversong, a subsidiary of leading mobile phone developer – IMG Technology Group, headquartered in Shenzhen, China, has seen demand for its products steadily growing in India.

It has developed a creative product portfolio—fitness bands, smart watches, power banks, speakers, earphones and other exciting products. The new innovation, Air X3, is designed to provide good comfort while wearing. Designed in California and made in China, Air X3 was first showcased at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona early this year. It is now available here for `5,999. We take a look at some of its features.

Air X3 comes with a power bank equipped carry case with ultra-long standby time and has IPX3 water resistant technology. The case battery is 2000mAh. Air X3 has a unique cobblestone appearance, delicate structure design, high quality materials and fluff painting surface craft, that come together to make the earbuds fashionable and distinctive.

The wireless stereo ear buds come with Bluetooth 5.0 connection. It is the latest technology aimed at making wireless connection stable and interruption free. Bluetooth 5.0 is twice as fast as previous versions and has 8x better broadcasting message capacity. Thus users can stay away from disconnection longer and need not wait anxiously for the device to re-pair. It also supports Google voice control and Siri for uninterrupted quality music.

Air X3 has a built-in Mic for hands-free calling, has frequency response (output power) of 20Hz-20KHz, operating range of 10 metres and 45mAh Li-Polymer battery (single earphone).

In terms of usage, with no cable running between headphones and phone, the Air X3 wireless earbuds will not restrict your movement one bit. That’s great for doing sport and activity, but also pretty handy for commuting and general day-to-day life. The sound output is great too. Overall, a decent set of wireless earbuds that is easy on the pocket too. Estimated street price: Rs 5,999