Rivalling Google, Amazon launches Echo Spot smart speaker with screen in India

Amazon Echo Spot India price has been set at Rs 12,999

While the smart speaker market is still nascent in India, Amazon is now fighting Google for the top spot with the launch of its Echo Spot speaker. The Amazon Echo Spot is also powered by the voice assistant Alexa, like rest of the other speakers in the Echo range. It was launched in September last year in the US. The Amazon Echo Spot comes with a display that assists in showing the information, as well as videos.

The Amazon Echo Spot India price has been set at Rs 12,999. However, the company is offering the smart speaker at an introductory price of Rs 10,499, a discount of Rs 2,500 across its e-commerce platform and other retailers including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The buyers will also get a 10 per cent cashback on Echo Spot, Echo Dot, Echo, and Echo Plus speakers.

Echo Spot comes with four omnidirectional far-field microphones with support for noise cancellation

In order to keep Google at bay, Amazon is upping its smart speaker offerings in India. Last year, Amazon launched the Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus speakers. However, all three speakers do not support display functions such as playing videos. Echo Spot comes with a 2.5-inch circular display that lets the users play videos and trailers from Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo, and Dailymotion. The queries made to Alexa can also be seen on the display along with the answers. In addition, the display will come handy in looking at the images of the products while ordering through voice.

The Echo Spot sports a front camera that facilitates video calling with other people who have the same device. This is made possible by Alexa-to-Alexa voice-controlled video calls. The user needs to have the Alexa app installed on the phone associated with the Echo device. The Echo Spot comes with four omnidirectional far-field microphones with support for noise cancellation. There is support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the device for connecting with external speakers. Echo Spot can also be paired with other Echo speakers to create a multi-room setup. When not in use, Echo Spot display works as a nightstand for viewing time, date, and weather updates.