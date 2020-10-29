  • MORE MARKET STATS

Risks at work: The perils of working from home

By:
October 29, 2020 2:00 AM

Majority of Indian firms reported over 25% jump in cyber threats while working from home: Cisco

About two-thirds (65%) of companies adopted cybersecurity measures during Covid-19 to support remote working.About two-thirds (65%) of companies adopted cybersecurity measures during Covid-19 to support remote working.

Companies in India are seeing a significant increase in the cybersecurity challenges they face amidst the shift to mass remote working, a new study by Cisco shows. According to the study, 73% of companies in the country have experienced a 25% or more jump in either cyber threats or alerts since the start of Covid-19.

Cisco’s ‘Future of Secure Remote Work Report’ revealed many Indian companies were unprepared to make the accelerated transition to a remote workforce at the onset of Covid-19. About two-thirds (65%) of companies adopted cybersecurity measures during Covid-19 to support remote working.

The study is based on a survey of over 3,000 IT decision-makers globally, including over 1,900 respondents across 13 Asia Pacific markets, including India. It highlights the cybersecurity challenges companies faced as they shifted the majority of their employees to a remote working arrangement in a really short period of time.

With users connecting from outside the corporate walls, secure access— defined as the ability to verify identity and establish trust no matter how, where, or when users log in, is the top cybersecurity challenge faced by the largest proportion of Indian companies (68%) when supporting remote workers. Other concerns include data privacy (66%) and protection against malware (62%).

“With organisations forced to shift to a new way of working almost overnight, the newly distributed workforce became a focal point for malicious actors. As a result, the pandemic has amplified the criticality of cybersecurity and brought new complexities to the fore. Now, as remote work continues to garner traction, organisations are turning their attention to building a robust cybersecurity foundation, with cloud security emerging as the top investment for 31% of companies in reinventing their workplaces post Covid-19,” said Vishak Raman, director, Security Business, Cisco India and Saarc.

KEY FINDINGS
73% of Indian organisations have experienced a 25% or more jump in either cyber threats or alerts since the start of Covid-19
65% of organisations adopted cybersecurity measures to support remote working
Cybersecurity is the top priority for 84% of Indian firms

