RIP free in-box accessories as all new Apple iPhones will now ship without charger and EarPods

RIP free in-box accessories.

Apple’s new iPhones, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini, may be updates to their predecessor phones in terms of design, specs and pricing, but deep inside, they are also about letting go of a few things. Case in point, in-box accessories. Simply put, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini, will ship without a charger and EarPods in the box.

Why is Apple doing this, you ask. Apple is removing the power adapter and EarPods from iPhone packaging to “reduce carbon emissions and avoid the mining and use of precious materials, which enables smaller and lighter packaging, and allows for 70 percent more boxes to be shipped on a pallet.” Through such steps, Apple “plans to have net zero climate impact across the entire business, which includes manufacturing supply chains and all product life cycles,” by 2030.

So, what’s in the box?

Before you ask, this isn’t limited to just the iPhone 12 series. All of Apple’s new iPhones, that is iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE 2020, will also follow suit going forward. In fact, a quick visit to the Apple Online Store for India reveals the development is already live. This isn’t limited to just the iPhones as well. The recently launched Apple Watch models also ship without in-box accessories.

So, what’s in the box when you buy a new iPhone? Well, your newly purchased iPhone and a USB-C to Lightning Cable — that’s all. “Please use your existing Apple power adapter and headphones or buy these accessories separately,” Apple mentions on a side note.

That reasoning comes from Apple’s internal findings according to which there are already some 700 million EarPods as well as 2 billion Apple power adapters in the world. So basically, Apple is assuming most — if not everybody — already has those accessories.