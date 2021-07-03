RIP Blue Screen of Death as Microsoft switches theme colour to black in Windows 11

Microsoft a few days back announced the launch of its latest Operating System Windows 11 creating excitement about the brand new features and services. A lot of visual changes are incoming. Those testing out the developer preview are now reporting that Microsoft is also switching the infamous “Blue Screen of Death” to a Black Screen of Death possibly for consistency.

It is not yet clear why the company is mulling a colour change in the new Windows, it appears that the company is in favour of maintaining a uniform theme colour throughout most of the interface of Windows 11. Since the Login interface as well as Shutdown interface of the new OS is in dense black colour, the company is willing to go an extra mile and keep the black colour for all functions in the new Windows.

While the final decision is yet to be taken by the company (since it’s immediately not clear if this will make its way to the final version), the discussions among tech-loving netizens have already started as users are wondering if they would be looking at a black coloured theme with Windows 11. The phrase ‘Blue Screen of Death’ has become sort of ubiquitous for Windows users since Microsoft launched it with Windows 8. For those unaware of the phrase, the ‘Blue Screen of Death’ in popular parlance refers to a technical glitch that devices running on Windows face leaving users waiting endlessly for hours before their system is restored back. With Windows and its features having become a ubiquitous part of the lives of so many users, even the minutest of changes and alterations planned by the company will attract sharp scrutiny and attention. According to news reports, barring the theme colour, the company is not going to make too many changes in other features of its screen and display.