RIL AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani announces ‘ultra-affordable’ JioPhone Next smartphone, Sundar Pichai says it’s built for India

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited has announced JioPhone Next, an entry-level 4G smartphone in partnership with Google. During RIL’s 444th Annual General Meeting, Ambani said the JioPhone Next will be a fully featured smartphone co-developed by Google and Jio with extremely optimised Android software and cutting-edge features like voice assistant, automatic read-aloud of screen text, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters and much more. Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the JioPhone Next will be built for India (though RIL plans to make it available globally as well). The JioPhone Next will be launched in India on September 10.

Calling it a “truly breakthrough” smartphone, Ambani said the JioPhone Next will be among the most affordable smartphones in India and globally. The smartphone will launch in India first. The goal will be to offer a “fully featured” Android smartphone to first-time users or those looking to make a switch from feature phones, more precisely, 2G users.

Jio had launched the JioPhone, a 4G “smart” feature phone in India in 2017. It was followed by a second-generation product, JioPhone 2 in 2018. Rumours that Jio was working on an entry-level 4G smartphone, to replace the JioPhone feature phone, had been doing the rounds since the time the company launched the original. Until last year when Mukesh Ambani confirmed the plans during RIL’s 43rd Annual General Meeting .

