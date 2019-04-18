RHA Trueconnect review: Audio quality is good for both music and calls

Audio quality is good for both music and calls

Wireless earpods are so much the rage now that it has become boring writing about this range now. However, this also means the segment has smoothened its rough edges and started producing near-perfect products across brands. The latest we got to test is the RHA TrueConnect wireless earphones.

The RHA TrueConnect wireless in-ear earphones look a bit different from many we have reviewed over the past few months. In fact, it looks more like one of those Bluetooth earphones, just that you are wearing two of these this time. The earpods have two protrusions towards your mouth to ensure the best reception for the inbuilt microphones.

Also, it has the sturdiest box we have seen so far with a metallic case with a hinged flap that reveals the slots to charge the two EarPods. Yes, the case can charge the pods when they are not in use and you also use the case to charge them directly.

True to its name, the RHA TrueConnect connects easily to any device. The best thing is how it remembers the device it is connected to. Pop the earpods back on and the music resumes from where you left it last. Also, the earpods are very comfortable and stay in place without any external assistance. You can press on the sides to pause a song or to take a call. A long press on either side brings up the digital assistant depending on the phone you are using—Siri or Google Assistant.

The audio quality of the RHA TrueConnect is very good. I used it for well over a week on my working walks. This is when I am experimenting with my audio tastes, opening myself up to experiences as varied as Panchavadhyam and Crime Podcast. Whatever you want to hear, the RHA TrueConnect adapts perfectly.

The RHA TrueConnect has a very balanced audio profile, so nothing feels too sharp or flat. It is also rich and precise—just the right base and right treble. In fact, it was with the RHA TrueConnect that I realised the Panchavadhyam was actually good as workout music, it has the right rhythm, pace and, of course, oomph. And these headphones can give you the richness needed to separate the beats of a Chenda from that of an Ilathalam.

While the audio quality is good, there is one aspect that will endear the RHA TrueConnect to some more serious users. The mics which are closer to your mouth ensure better call quality and this will appeal to those who wear a Bluetooth device most of the day. They can actually shift from single pieces to both ears depending on usage. The battery life lasts about five hours of playback.

The RHA TrueConnect is available in India via headphonezone.in for `14,999. Again, this is a great option for those who like to enjoy their music the way it was recorded and also get good call quality all through the day. We have covered enough options of truly wireless earphones and now it is up to you to pick the one that works perfectly for you as far as audio profile and pricing go.

Estimated street price: Rs 14,999