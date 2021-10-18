Rezo.ai: When AI keeps the customer engaged

Rezo.AI co-founders Manish Gupta (L) and Rashi Gupta

It takes months to find a customer, but seconds to lose one. Over the years, businesses across industries have invested in several forms of technology to reinvent the customer experience and create a unique edge for them. Unfortunately, most of them failed miserably by relying on traditional contact centres or using outdated interactive voice response (IVR) systems and automated phone systems.

Noida-based startup Rezo.ai has cracked the code to power customer interactions with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Founded by IITian couple Manish Gupta and Rashi Gupta, Rezo.ai empowers leading businesses to bring down customer query resolution time from days to a few seconds. The duo had started Rezo.ai in mid of 2017 to build a product that could automate all tsasks that happen at a ‘traditional contact centre’. Today, Rezo.ai helps businesses bring down their operational costs by 20-30% with the power of technology and AI.

The co-founders claim that Rezo.ai is India’s fastest-growing AI-powered contact centre that transforms businesses with its turnkey services for quick scalability and better economics. “We have a strong presence in India, with expansion plans for the US and the Middle East, taking our solutions across the globe. The platform we provide is powered by Machine Learning, NLP, and Predictive Intelligence along with other proprietary algorithms. With our solutions, businesses are strengthening their contact centre capabilities and scaling without worries about customer experience (CX).” says Rashi Gupta, chief data scientist, and co-founder of Rezo.ai. “Backed by a team of PhDs, data scientists, engineers, and futuristic technology, the company is delivering business success to hundreds of companies across industries such as logistics, BFSI, healthcare, automobile, education, and travel.”

In May 2021, Rezo.ai raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Modulor Capital, Dexter Angel Network, Veda, and other prominent angel investors including Bhavesh Manglani (Delhivery) and Devesh Sachdev (Fusion Microfinance). The startup is allocating the funds towards product development and entering new markets.

Rezo.ai automates customer conversations across various touchpoints such as voice, WhatsApp, email, chats, and social media. It provides effective communication and enhances the customer experience by analysing the call and interactions and trains the agents with in-built RPA. The company had a successful financial year ending and plans to grow exponentially in the future.

The future looks bright for Rezo.ai as enterprises have realised the importance of automation during the pandemic. In order to keep the businesses running and in good shape, automation is the key. This was something that was never given priority but suddenly most of the enterprises switched to automation and digital transformation. The work that required manual resources can now be done more efficiently and effectively with the help of automation. A wave of a complete transformation of traditional contact centres into AI-powered contact centres can be expected in the near future.