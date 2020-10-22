Review: Oppo F17 Pro (Diwali Edition) – Smooth, slick and super-fast

The F17 Pro’s unified design creates a smoother and thinner visual effect, and prevents the colours from looking too dense, which makes the phone even sleeker.

Oppo has built a reputation for good quality mobile phones that are infused with advanced technology, high-end features, and elegant design. The company’s Find and Reno devices especially have found high acceptance among users. This festive season, it has introduced a special Diwali edition F17 Pro phone, which comes in a special gift box along with a 10,000mAh Oppo Power bank and a customised glittery back cover. The entire package costs ` 23,990 across both online and offline platforms.

Inspired by the festival of light, the stylish new device comes in a vibrant and gradient colour scheme. It features a mix of bright colours on its back panel. As such, we are looking at a combination of Gold, Green and Blue colours with a matte texture on the back panel. The F17 Pro’s unified design creates a smoother and thinner visual effect, and prevents the colours from looking too dense, which makes the phone even sleeker. The device features the highly popular Shiny Matte Finish that ensures an attractive pattern whenever light hits the surface.

Specs-wise, F17 Pro comes in 8+128GB configuration. It sports a 6.43-inch Full HD+, Super AMOLED screen with a large 90.7% screen-to-body ratio. The display uses Mini Dual-Punch Holes that boast the industry’s smallest camera diameter of 3.7mm to ensure that the screen’s real estate is maximised to fully enjoy video games and intricate details in every shot. The screen also features In-Display Fingerprint Unlock 3.0, which can unlock a screen in 0.3 seconds.

Inside, we are looking at a powerful MediaTek Helio P95 AI chipset that boasts 8-cores with a CPU frequency as high as 2.2Ghz. With a suite of six AI portrait cameras, the F17 Pro packs a camera powerhouse with easy-to-use portrait photography and video stabilisation features. The phone is designed to offer a powerful combination of AI cameras including a 48MP wide-angle quad-camera setup on the rear, and Dual Depth cameras in the front. In our overall assessment, this special Diwali edition can be a hot pick this festive season for its ultra-sleek body, good camera performance, high-end processing power, and reasonably good battery life.