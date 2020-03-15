Revealed: WhatsApp feature hidden in plain sight! Did you know about this functionality?

The application keeps coming up with new features on a regular basis. Image: Reuters

A ‘hidden’ feature of WhatsApp has been revealed! Did you know that you could do more than search texts on WhatsApp? Not many people are aware that WhatsApp’s advanced search can help search many other documents and links as well. A new advanced search feature has been introduced by the Facebook-owned application and it has not been noticed by many users, The Indian Express reported. According to the report, the feature is available for both Android as well as iOS platforms. The new WhatsApp feature may have been hidden in plain sight due to the hype that was created when the application went to the dark mode.

What is Advanced Search and how it is used

While earlier there was provision for searching a text in any group or any personal chat, now photos, GIFs and other things can also be searched for. In fact, videos, documents and links can also be searched for with the latest addition.

One can search using the Advanced Search feature by simply clicking the search icon which is present at the top of app and start the search. The application will search all content related to that word and display related texts from chat history and at the same time will show photos, videos and related links to that search. For example, if you have searched Diwali, it will not only bring the related messages but all the images that is there for Diwali or related articles and documents.

According to the report, the feature is being rolled out in a phased manner. Therefore, it may not be available for some people currently but will soon be introduced to them as well. For using the feature, users need to ensure that there application is updated with time from Google PlayStore or Apple’s App Store.

The application keeps coming up with new features on a regular basis and is one of the most used messaging applications across countries with over 2 billion users.