Republic Day Sale: Huge discount on Redmi K20 Pro! Price, specifications

The 6GB variant of Redmi K20 Pro is available at Rs 24, 999. (Photo/mi.com)

Republic Day Sale Online: Flipkart, Amazon and other major E-tailers are offering great discounts on popular smartphones and other electronic gadgets in the ongoing Republic Day Sale 2020. From Apple iPhones, Google Pixel series phones to Samsung Galaxy S9 to Redmi phones – all are up for grabs at attractive prices.

Redmi K20 Pro – Price, specifications

Labelled ‘India’s No.1 Premium Smartphone’ by Xiaomi, the Redmi K20 Pro has a huge fan following. The smartphone is available for Rs 24, 999 on Mi.com till January 22 as part of the Republic Day. One can also find similar deal on Flipkart and Amazon. Retail outlets are also offering the similar discounts on the product. At this price, the phone is one of the most affordable with Qualcomm 855 SoC processor.

There are two variants of the phone – 6GB RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. The one available at above mentioned price is the 6GB+128GB model. Redmi K20 Pro also boasts of a 6.39-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Available in Carbon Black, Flame Red, Glacier Blue, and Pearl White colours, Redmi K20 Pro comes loaded with a triple camera setup at the back. The phone has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and an 8-megapixel tele-photo sensor. At the front, a 20-megapixel pop-up selfie camera does the duty.

The 4,000mAh battery is sufficient to last for more than a day.

On the other hand, another popular Xiami product – RedmiK20 – is being sold at a price of Rs 19,999 on Flipkart during its Republic Day Sale which will continue till January 22. The phone’s MRP is Rs 22,999.