Republic Day 2020: Google’s vibrant doodle showcases diversity, harmony of India

Google India also tweeted the special doodle and wished people on the occasion.

Internet giant Google on Sunday dedicated a special doodle to mark the 71st Republic Day, which captured the country’s vibrant diversity, rich sartorial and cultural heritage as well as its beautiful bio-diversity.

The multi-hued doodle, with a dominant blue tone, depicts iconic monuments interspersed with images of famous music instruments and dance forms.

The Internet behemoth is known to mark landmark occasions and life and times of celebrated personalities with a special doodle on its homepage.

The six letters of the word Google have been portrayed colourfully and using images of India’s national bird and an iconic south Indian dance form.

In the six letters of G-O-O-G-L-E, first ‘O’ has been represented with a peacock, second one with a face of Kathakali dancer, and the ‘L’ with a traditional musical instrument ‘sitar’.

The rest of the three letters carry colourful images of life in India, making the logo of the search giant stand out, against a rich tapestry of the backdrop.

In the background, on top an image of Humayun’s Tomb, a World Heritage Site, can be seen while India Gate with an auto-rickshaw and a pedal-rickshaw figure in the lower portion of the backdrop.

Kites fly in the back of the logo, while a woman dancer strikes a pose atop the letter ‘E’.

Google India also tweeted the special doodle and wished people on the occasion.

The doodle, illustrated by Singapore-based guest artist Meroo Seth, highlights the rich cultural heritage that permeates and unites the diverse Asian subcontinent — from its world-famous landmarks like the India Gate, it said.

It also depicts a “wide array of fauna such as its national bird (the Indian peafowl); to classical arts, textiles, and dances — all coming together to find harmony amongst their differences,” Google said in a description shared on its page.

Republic Day marks the completion of India’s transition from the British Raj to an independent republic.

“It also represents the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj, which translates to complete freedom,” by the Indian National Congress in 1929.

“Festivities embody the essence of diversity found in one of the world’s most populous nations, celebrated over a three-day period with cultural events displaying national pride. Happy Republic Day, India!” it said.

The 2019 Republic Day doodle was a 3D impression and had depicted the iconic facade of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan in the backdrop, flanked by trees, reflecting the flora and fauna that resides on its sprawling campus.

Google had also marked the 65th Republic Day with a doodle featuring ‘Jaanbaaz’, BSF’s motorcycle daredevils who delight the crowd at Rajpath with their famous pyramidal formation that year.