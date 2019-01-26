Republic Day 2019 Sale: Huawei P20 Lite up for grabs at flat Rs 7,000 off on Amazon India

Published: January 26, 2019

E-commerce giants Flipkart and Amazon India recently concluded their respective Republic Day sales. And now, Huawei has come up with its 5-day offer to celebrate India’s 70th Republic Day. The offer started on January 25 and will continue till January 31. Talking about the offer, Huawei is offering flat Rs 7,000 discount on the P20 Lite smartphone.

The Huawei P20 Lite was launched in India last year priced at Rs 19,999, and after the discount, it is now available for Rs 12,999.

Besides the flat discount, there are a couple of offers buyers can avail. ICICI credit and debit card users can get 5 percent instant discount on EMI transactions. HDFC Bank users, on the other hand, can avail no cost EMI on transactions above Rs 3,000.

Buyers can also exchange their old smartphone for a new Huawei P20 Lite and get up to Rs 8,500 off, bringing the effective price down to Rs 4,499. However, the exchange value will depend on the smartphone that you give on an exchange.

Talking about specifications, the smartphone features a full-screen 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels). FullView display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a small notch that houses the 24-megapixel front camera. The Huawei smartphone is powered by the in-house Kirin 659 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM. The Huawei P20 Lite has 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) and there is a 3,000 mAh battery to keep the lights on. It comes with a glass back with gradient finish and dual rear cameras.

There is also an offer on the recently launched Huawei Y9 (2019). Priced at Rs 15,999, Huawei is offering free boAt Rockerz Bluetooth headphones worth Rs 2,990. The key highlight of the phone is its 6.5-inch display and 4,000mAh battery among other features such as dual front and rear cameras.

