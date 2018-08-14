RentMojo to now give mobile phones on lease

RentMojo currently offers Apple, Google and Samsung products on monthly rentals.

Fintech leasing and patron company, RentoMojo announced the launch of mobile phones on its platform. The company will allow consumers to subscribe to or obtain smartphones on lease through the company’s RMI (rental monthly instalments) system, as opposed to purchasing and owning.

It currently offers Apple, Google and Samsung products on monthly rentals starting from Rs 2,099 to Rs 9,299 with six-, twelve-, eighteen- and twenty-four month tenures. Apple’s iPhone X and 8, Samsung’s Galaxy S9+, S9, Note 8 and Google Pixel 2 are the products currently on offer in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Noida, and will expand to Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune in the next quarter.