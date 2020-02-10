Renor BT PowerCab: This speaker will make you sit up

The speaker comes with a 8-inch subwoofer, 1-inch precision tweeter and dual ports to ensure that it produces sound with good clarity.

I love old-time radios. Back in the eighties, when television was beginning to enter our homes, the family had an old Grundig radio; a sturdy and good-looking piece of equipment encased in handsome wood and fabric that had a few dings in the wood but looked fantastic sitting on a sideboard. Although a slow starter, it worked pretty good but played only AM radio; our favourite was Ameen Sayani’s Binaca Geet Mala, cricket commentary, Vividh Bharati’s Hindi songs, among others.

For some strange reason, Renor BT Powercab gives me that nostalgic feeling —old-school style with a new-school sound. Yes, the Powercab is a stylish and new-age Hi-Fi Bluetooth speaker packed with features that give room-filling, high-quality sound. The speaker is equipped with a high-end subwoofer, precision 1-inch tweeter and sleek design, it retails for Rs 14,999.

The PowerCab is a hybrid system that is both a large home speaker and a party speaker that can be used in any medium to large indoor spaces, with a high-quality sound that fills the room. Additionally, with the sleek design that makes it even lower than a regular side table, it blends in seamlessly with its surroundings, including living rooms and large bedrooms. At my end, I unpacked the speaker and placed it at a convenient location on a sideboard.

The speaker comes with a 8-inch subwoofer, 1-inch precision tweeter and dual ports to ensure that it produces sound with good clarity. This results in a powerful punchy-yet-musical bass, with decent highs and roaring mids, thus creating a crystal-clear texture which is wide-open and warm. I connected the speaker with my mobile device and streamed an assortment of music— Nazia Hassan, Pankaj Udhas, Jagjit Singh, Celine Dion, Boney M—and it has the ability to up the energy at any house party, gym or dance studio.

It is known that large speaker cones of around 8 inches and above are better equipped to handle bass frequencies. Additionally, while several small speakers promise extra bass, the resulting sound is most often unbalanced or distorted when pushed. Speakers must be effectively tuned with the amp circuitry, as well as the acoustic design to put out the best audio quality possible. The PowerCab meets these requirements, and is primarily aimed at catering to those who want powerful sound, but don’t want to invest heavily in audio equipment.

All in all, the PowerCab has a neat and stylish design and is a respectable audio system in general. Arrange for a personal audition of this system and it will impress you no end.