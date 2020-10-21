Remote working: Powering cloud solutions for businesses in pandemic times

Pramod Sharda, CEO – IceWarp India & Middle East

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a lot of economic hardship to consumers, businesses and communities across the globe. However, the tech industry has remained unscathed (so far); in fact, work-from-home (WFH) scenarios and remote working has given rise to widespread usage of collaboration tools. Solutions such as team video conference, team chat, one-on-one video chat, file sharing, documents sharing, and remote assistance have become lifelines for companies and are being driven by cloud-driven infrastructure.

Sensing a business opportunity, Prague, Czech Republic, headquartered software firm IceWarp has remained focused on delivering such communications-oriented cloud solutions for the SMB and enterprise community in India – with considerable success.

Having worked in the Indian market for over five years, IceWarp has modeled a multi-million investment for cloud infrastructure in the country. It works closely with its set of channel partners spread across India and in order to deliver seamless experience to its customers, it has also invested heavily in two data centres in India (Netmagic and Reliance), with its own cloud solutions.

“Our strategy in India is in line with the customer requirements with respect to data location so as to adhere to regulatory compliances as well as providing an extra edge by flexible offering of ‘pay for what you use’,” says Pramod Sharda, CEO – IceWarp India & Middle East. “We specialise in hybrid implementations wherein customers can build a hybrid environment and IceWarp solution can co-exist with any other email solution, be it MS Office 365 or G Suite.”

Sharda adds that IceWarp’s solutions have been successfully implemented in large BFSI companies, BPOs, pharma/ healthcare firms besides other sectors. Its customers include Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC), Emkay Global Financial Services, CMS Info Systems, Fedbank Financial Services (Fedfina), among others.

IceWarp has come up with new sites in the Middle East region as well to serve its customers. Sharda says, “Since IceWarp is able to provide both private cloud offering and hybrid cloud offering, most organisations select us for collaborative tools/solutions.”

Amidst the pandemic, most of the organisations looked for solutions that could help them save on total cost of ownership (TCO), without compromising on features to make communication and collaboration seamless within their setups. “The challenges of partial WFH and partial work from office staff as a distributed environment is the key driver to get proper solutions in place for collaboration and communication between teams and departments,” explains Sharda. “Recently, SIS Group, a security services management company with more than 2,40,000 employees, has chosen IceWarp as its business email and collaboration provider. With this alliance, SIS will be able to streamline 99.9% of transactional emails to team members and guests which will be delivered without any security breach.”

While WFH has become a reality for most industries, Sharda says that it requires comprehensive platform/solutions to carry out business-critical tasks. Whether it is an SMB or a big enterprise, protecting their data is the top priority. Keeping these issues in mind, IceWarp has recently launched Deep Castle, an end-to-end encrypted software solution that allows real-time collaborative editing and video calling. “Deep Castle allows one to collaborate in real-time for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations with colleagues across the world. It integrates video calls into Team Chats; adding WebFlow integrations with third party services enhancing security capabilities,” he explains.

Its Mobile Conferencing App helps clients to handle their tasks from anywhere in the world. “We are also working towards adding second-generation displays that will allow users to customise or white label the display as per their requirements,” he adds.