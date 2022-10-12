Remember Yahoo Mail? Yahoo just launched a bunch of new features for users including 1TB free storage

Yahoo Mail was once a very popular email service. For some, it was the only medium they used to send emails, once upon a time. But with the rise of so many email service providers, over the course of time, Yahoo’s service slowly started to see a decline in use.

The company then launched standalone apps for smartphone users but Gmail and others had become so ubiquitous by then, we’re not sure how many really bought into the app and service that Yahoo was offering. To make it more relevant for modern-day, Yahoo has just introduced a bunch of new features including 1TB of free cloud storage for users. Yahoo says these features will help users in saving time.

The company has rolled out these features for both iOS and Android smartphone users.

The company has also stated that these features will increase the productivity of those who are working online since the pandemic. Users will be able to customise and organise their inbox, delete mails sent by one sender in a group, subscribe to spam mails, connect to other accounts among others.

“Yahoo Mail has been a part of consumers’ lives for 25 years, so we know how important it is for people to quickly find what they need, whether it’s tomorrow’s flight departure time or how much was spent during a weekend getaway with friends,” Josh Jacobson, GM & SVP Yahoo Communications said.

With the help of Top-of-Inbox Navigation, users will be able to filter their mails which will help them to navigate through mails and reduce the ‘signal-to-noise’ ratio, says Yahoo.

For all those users, who find deleting emails overwhelming, Yahoo has come to their rescue. With the help of new ‘group by sender’ feature, users will be able to group mails by domain and quickly delete them sent by any sender. This will clean up the clutter in one go without wasting any time.

Yahoo users will also be able to unsubscribe from all the spam, promotional emails, newsletters with just a single tap.

To connect all your accounts, users will be able to access their Yahoo, Gmail, AOL, Microsoft and other such accounts in one place, allowing them to multitask.

Another feature added by Yahoo is the ability to filter attachments by files (pdfs, word docs, jpeg). With this, users won’t have to search email by email.

The company has introduced another feature which will allow one to see receipts from all their orders.

ALSO READ | ‘Work and play in metaverse’: Microsoft to bring Teams, Office, Xbox cloud gaming to Meta Quest VR headsets