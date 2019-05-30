Remax RB-M19 speaker review: This speaker plays impressive stereo sound

Portable and extremely handy, Bluetooth speakers come in different sizes and shapes, and hence are in demand these days, especially among the youngsters. Towards this, the new offering from WK Life has everything going for it to be a sure head-turner. The REMAX RB-M19 Bluetooth speaker from this lifestyle and electronic gadgets brand based in Hong Kong, is an attractive piece of equipment with long-lasting battery life and a great way to enjoy music sans any wires. It is available at a reasonable price of Rs 6,999 and holds replacement guarantee for 12 months. I have been using this Bluetooth speaker for over a week and can confidently say that this pretty device can be a part of small get-together- at your office or home. The wireless Bluetooth speaker is available in Bright Red, Black, and White colours and has a touch of fabric. The RB-M19 Bluetooth speaker is portable and the use of plastic material has added to its lightweight. With MP3 playback function, the device operates two channels and can be connected via Bluetooth and Aux-in provides connectivity from several devices such as phones, tablets, MP3 player, computer system, etc. Plus, it comes in a compact box shape design; thus it can be a perfect partner for biking, golfing, hiking, boating, and camping. With 12W of PMPO, the REMAX RB-M19 device has imported nylon mesh material and has high-fidelity sound retention. It has a full range of audio crossover with one speaker. The memory card slot is available on the device and can be connected within 10 meters of distance. The REMAX RB-M19 speaker has Bluetooth version of V4.2, flexible touch function and IPX5 waterproof support. Plus its TF card plug-and-play feature makes it tough enough for outdoor activities. The speaker has a playback time of eight hours and 200 hours of standby time. It is available across all WK Life Stores in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Mohali. In short, amplify your listening experience with this new speaker from WK Life. * Estimated street price: Rs 6,999