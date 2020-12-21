Relive your last holiday! Google incorporates Timeline feature to Photos app: Here’s how to access

Users would also be able to disable the timeline feature if they so desire.

Google Maps: Years after Google Maps launched the timeline feature to allow users to trace their journey on any chosen day, the California-based company has expanded its capabilities. The feature would now incorporate images from Google Photos, as the tech giant has now added the timeline feature to the latest version of Photos, reports have suggested. Users would be able to now trace their journey on a particular day from their pictures with the help of the location data that Google stores with every image.

Google Photos timeline: How to access

Accessing the feature is simple. Upon going to the latest version of Google Photos, users would have to click on the search icon in the app. It would show a window with several options. To see the timeline, users would have to click on the map option, which would allow users to view a map where Google Photos would have mapped out their images, if the user allowed their smartphones to capture the location data or added the location manually. If the location data is not enabled, Google’s AI would be able to roughly map out the location of the image based on famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower or the Empire State Building.

Once users zoom into the map, they would be able to see a thin blue line marking a route they took on a particular day, allowing users to relive any of their trips complete with the images, the location and the journey.

Users would also be able to disable the timeline feature if they so desire by clicking on the three dots at the top right corner of the map they reach from Google Photos. This would also let users turn on or switch off their location history.