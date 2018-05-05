Reliance Jio’s FTTH broadband services to offer up to 1.1TB of free internet data for a month: Report

JioFiber broadband service, which is fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) is currently in the test phase in select markets.

The company that created a storm in the telecom sector in India is ready with its guns blazing for the fixed line broadband services. Reliance Jio, which is reportedly working on the fixed-line broadband services since Septemeber 2016, is coming to major cities with “initial plan” which offers users up to 1.1TB of free data. JioFiber broadband service, which is fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) is currently in the test phase in select markets. Cities such as Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jamnagar, Mumbai, and New Delhi are few areas where the initial testing is being done. The commercial launch for the JioFiber is expected sometime later in 2018. Reliance Jio is expected to offer a huge 100 Mbps internet speed to its users.

According to a report published in The Hindu, a source close to the national daily said, “The initial FTTH plan includes 100 gigabytes (GB) of free data at 100 Mbps speed.” The source further added that once the data limited is exhausted then the customers will be able to do a top-up of 40 GB of free data as much as 25 times in a month. This means that 1,100 GB of free data can be fetched in a month.

However, it is not just the free internet that is on offer from Reliance Jio. In a typical fashion from Reliance, the company is expected to offer something more than usual. JioFiber customers are eligible to get JioFiber connection, however, they are needed to pay an interest-free refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500. Reliance Jio will install the router. This router can double up as a set-top box as well. However, for that to happen we would have to wait for the company to launch its internet protocol television (IPTV) services.

The report further adds that the company has already laid out more than 3 lakh kilometres of optic fiber network across India. In July 2017, the Reliance Industries supremo Mukesh Ambani had said that the JioFiber launch was “on track”.