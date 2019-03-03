Reliance Jio’s latest data pack: Here are 5 attractive offers that Mukesh Ambani-led company has for you

By: | Published: March 3, 2019 2:17 AM

Reliance Jio's latest data pack: The offers provide a fixed number of SMSs that users can send every day.

The company ever since launched has come out with free voice calls as well as high data packs.

Reliance Jio’s latest data pack: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has come out these best offers for you. India’s latest telecom service provider has come out with new plans for its subscribers. With the number of subscribers increasing with each day telecom companies like Airtel, Vodafone idea, BSNL, Reliance Jio often come out with new and attractive offers. All telecom companies come with schemes like huge data packs, which subscribers can use not only monthly but quarterly by paying the fixed amount. The offers also provide a fixed number of SMSs that users can send every day.

The latest offers by Reliance Jio starts from Rs. 149 for 28 days for 1.5 GB data. The company ever since launched has come out with free voice calls as well as high data packs.

Below are the number of data packs that Reliance Jio has offered

Here are the details of all the recharge options available for Jio customers for using 1.5 GB of data per day:

Rs. 149 recharge plan: Under this plan, users can use 1.5 GB of high-speed internet for 24 hours alongside free voice calls and unlimited SMS which is 199 each day for 28 days.

Rs. 349 recharge plan: This offer by reliance Jio offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data for as many as 70 days as also free voice calls and unlimited SMSes, which is 100 per day

Rs. 399 recharge plan: With this recharge plan, Reliance Jio offers 1.5 GB high-speed data as also unlimited free voice calls and unlimited SMSes service for 84 days.

Also read: Bharti Airtel may join Vodafone Idea in fight Reliance Jio; here’s what Sunil Mittal plans to offer

Rs. 449 recharge plan: Under this recharge pack customer can enjoy high-speed internet, unlimited free voice calls, unlimited SMSes for a period of 91 days.

Rs. 1,699 recharge pack: The Reliance Jio offers high-speed internet data along with unlimited free voice calls and as also SMSes for a year.

Last month, the Reliance Jio offered Rs 11 data booster plan with unlimited data as also 400 MB 4G data after. The validity existing plan’s validity. It also offered another plan of Rs 21 offering 1GB 4G data along with an ongoing plan. The internet speed in both cases dropped down to 64 kbps after the 4G data limit got finished.

Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

