Reliance JioFiber plan starts at Rs 700: How sweet a deal it is as compared to Airtel, Tata Sky and others

Reliance Jio is launching its much-awaited JioFiber broadband service from September 5. However, what we can say with confidence is that the cheapest plan by Reliance Jio will be starting at Rs 700 per month with a minimum speed of 100Mbps. The speed by JioFiber could go up to 1GBps on some of its plans.

Now, let us compare the offer by JioFiber broadband service with its rivals such as Airtel, Tata Sky, and ACT Fibernet or what other affordable plans they are offering in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru.

Reliance JioFiber from Rs 700 with 100Mbps speeds

With Reliance JioFiber, the most affordable monthly plan will be of Rs 700 and with minimum speed of 100 Mbps. As of now, registrations for Jio GigaFiber are open on the company’s website, though commercial rollout will only begin from September 5.

Reliance Jio has a ‘Welcome offer’ under which it will give an HD or 4K LED TV as well as 4K set-top box for free with their JioFiber connection to those who opt for the annual plans or the ‘Jio Forever plans.’

Tata Sky broadband plans from Rs 999 with 25Mbps speed

Tata Sky broadband plans begin from Rs 590 per month in some circles, whereas it can be subscribed at Rs 999 in other circles. The Tata Sky Rs 999 plan is mostly for metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru and the telecom company offers unlimited downloads and uploads at upto a speed of 25 Mbps. Other benefits are also on offer – a free router, data rollover, and safe custody.

Tata Sky broadband, at Rs 590, also offers 16 Mbps speed and a free router and data rollover services whereas the Rs 700 plan gives data at 25 Mbps speed. Subscribers can get up to 100 Mbps speeds starting from Rs 1,300 per month.

Airtel V-Fiber broadband from Rs 699 with 40Mbps speeds

Airtel offers several V-Fiber broadband plans in different circles. In Delhi, the basic plan is available at Rs 899 with unlimited local and STD calls and 150GB broadband data at upto 40Mbps speed. The offer is the same for cities such as Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon.

In Mumbai circle, the plans begin at Rs 699 offering 40GB data at speeds up to 40Mbps and unlimited calls. In Bengaluru, the plan is available at Rs 799 per month with benefits that include 50Gb data at up to 40Mbps speed along with unlimited calls. In Hyderabad, the cheapest plan can be bought at Rs 700 for 40Mbps speed, 150GB data along with unlimited local and STD calls. Moreover, one can get additional benefits of bonus data and data roll over too.

ACT Fibernet broadband plans from Rs 749 with 100Mbps speeds

ACT is offering a Silver Promo plan for Rs 749 a month, with 500GB data at 100Mbps speed in the Delhi circle. The same plan named ACT Advantage is available at Rs 749 and has the same benefits on offer in Ahmedabad.

However, one must keep in mind that most cheapest plans vary with different circles.

For example, in Bengaluru circle, the basic plan is slightly more steep – at Rs 1159 per month and comes with 400GB data with speeds up to 100Mbps. The ACT plans start at Rs 1050 in Hyderabad circle and comes with 750GB data at speeds of up to 100Mbps.