Reliance JioBook affordable laptop likely to arrive in market soon; key hardware details spotted online

While several reports are doing the rounds on social media about the specifications of the reported JioBook, it remains unclear as to what the actual specifications of the laptop will be.

It has been speculated for the last few months that Reliance Jio is thinking of launching a low-cost laptop reportedly called the JioBook. Speculations were also rife that the JioBook laptop will be launched alongside the JioPhone Next smartphone early this year. But expectations were belied as the talk of the JioBook remained speculation only and the company did not launch it. However, the same did not turn fruitful and the JioBook remained speculation. However, the company is reportedly testing the performance of the said laptop as it has apparently visited the Geekbench benchmarking database.

As per the information that spilled out of the Geekbench listing, the company tested the JioBook which had a model number NB1112MM and also revealed some of the specifications of the notebook. Speculations have again got traction as some time back the laptop was spotted with different model numbers on the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

So far as the information revealed at the Geekbench benchmarking database is concerned, the JioBook will be using a MediaTek MT6788 chipset and be studded with 2GB of RAM. Oddly enough, the device during the testing ran on Android 11. On the performance front, the laptop reportedly scored 1178 points in the single-core test and 4246 points in the multi-core test respectively. The affordable segment laptop appears to be going to make big noise after its launch owing to its sturdy performance and probable low price.

Previous reports have indicated that the JioBook is going to have an HD display but these reports have refrained from giving out details about the exact dimensions of the HD display. The reports have also claimed that the laptop will be powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC, which might be combined with a Snapdragon X12 modem for efficient 4G connectivity.

