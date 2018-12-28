Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best data, voice recharge packs under Rs 400 compared

Here are the best recharge packs under Rs 400

Just as the new year comes knocking, telecom companies are refreshing their plans and rolling out the packs for their customers. After Reliance Jio disrupted the market with its pocket-friendly internet packs, the other big three Airtel, Vodafone and Idea are giving a tough fight. Nearly all telecom companies have rolled out their prepaid plans under Rs 400 and here is the list:

Airtel

Revising its prepaid plans, Airtel is now offering more data and extended the validity of its plans. The Rs 399 prepaid pack now comes with 1GB data per day for 84 days instead of the previous 1.4GB of data for 70 days. The prepaid plan now offers 84GB of 4G/3G/2G data, with unlimited local/STD and roaming calling perks.

Additionally, with this plan, users will also be able to send over 100 free SMS daily. The Airtel customers also access Airtel’s complete online content on apps – Airtel TV, Wynk Music, etc.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio also offers the Rs 399 pack with 84-day validity, 1.5GB of daily 4G data, unlimited voice calling and 100 daily SMSes. The plan also allows its users to access free subscription to all Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Money, and more.

Users who surpass the 1.5GB daily data limit will still have unlimited internet but with speeds of up to 64Kbps. Customers should keep in mind that the Jio Prime has paid membership of Rs 99 per year, which is supposed to be paid if they wish to enjoy these benefits. In conclusion, Rs 398 and Rs 399 prepaid plans come with 2GB data and 1.5GB data per day with a validity of 70 days and 84 days respectively.

Vodafone

Vodafone, quite like its rivals Reliance Jio and Airtel, also offers the bonus card recharge – Rs 399 plan – with a validity period of 84 days but offers 1GB of daily 4G/3G/2G data. The plan allows users 100 SMS messages per day, along with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within the country.

Moreover, users can enjoy other benefits such as the company’s Live TV, movies and more online content apps for free.

Idea

Meanwhile, Idea launched its Rs 392 prepaid recharge pack with 1.4GB daily data that comes with a 60-day validity and also revised its Rs 399 plan. However, the users should note that the calling is capped at 250 minutes every day and 1000 minutes per week. The user can also call up to 100 unique numbers for the entire validity period of the recharge plan.

Users opting for the recently revised Rs 399 plan will now able to enjoy daily data of 1GB (which was previously 1.4GB), unlimited local, STD and local calls as well as 100 daily SMSes for the entirety of the 84-day validity period. Similar to its other recharge plan, the calling is too capped at 250 minutes daily and 1000 minutes every week and the user can call 100 unique numbers till the validity period lasts.