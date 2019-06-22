Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 4G data plans for you

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Ever since Reliance Jio entered Indian telecom market space in 2016, it has led to a vast change in the market by offering the cheapest 4G data plans and call rates. Not only it has led to the exit of several smaller companies, it has also given operators like Vodafone and Airtel a run for their money. Here's a list of 4G data plans of three top telecom operators in the country - Vodafone vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio Reliance Jio: Reliance Jio is still the cheapest telecom operator in India, with one of the largest user base. It has a Rs 399 plan, which offers 1.5GB of high speed 4G data per day, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes. The validity of this plan is for 84 days. Along with that Jio also offers access to various Jio apps, including JioCinema and JioTV which are movie and TV show streaming platforms. There is a Rs 399 pan, which offers 2GB high speed 4G data per day, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes. Apart from this, there is a Rs 349 plan, which offers the same benefits of 1.5GB of high-speed 4G data per day, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes. However, the validity of both the plan is only for 70 days. Airtel: Airtel has a similar kind of plan, which offers 1GB data per day, at Rs 399, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes. A similar plan, is also offered at Rs 169, but it remains valid for 28 days. Another Airtel plan worth Rs 348 offers, 3GB data per day along with free calls and 100 SMSes and the plan remains valid for 28 days. Vodafone: Vodafone also offers a Rs 399 plan, which offers 1GB data along with free calls and 100 SMSes. Another plan worth Rs 349 offers 3GB high speed data per day, for 28 days, along with with free calls, SMS and subscription to Vodafone play services. A plan costing Rs 199 offers 1.5GB 3G 4G data per day, along with free calls and SMS for 28 days. Another Rs 396 plan, offers the same benefits for 69 days.