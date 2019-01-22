Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Annual prepaid plans with data benefits, unlimited calling compared

Idea Cellular charges 4 paise per 10KB at Rs 4 per MB for existing users and 0.5 paise per 10KB for new users. (Reuters)

As monthly recharge plans have become compulsory to continue using your prepaid mobile number, telecom operators have introduced a number of plans to fit different needs. Plans start at Rs 35 with 28 days validity and go all the way up to Rs 2,099 with 365 days validity. As an additional benefit, one can get unlimited calls, daily data and SMS benefits as a part of the plan benefits. Here’s a look at annual prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, BSNL and Vodafone Idea.

Reliance Jio yearly prepaid plan

Jio has a plan priced at Rs 1,699, which comes with a validity of 365 days. The plan offers virtually unlimited local and national calling, and unlimited SMS with a cap of 100 per day. Talking in terms of data benefits, the plan ships with 547.5GB 4G data, and a daily cap of 1.5GB. Once the daily limit is hit, Reliance Jio users can continue with the unlimited downloads, but at a reduced speed of 64Kbps.

The telco also has two other plans priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 with 360 days validity which ships 350GB and 750GB data, respectively. The best part of these plans is that there is no daily cap on the data, and it also includes unlimited calling and SMS benefits.

Airtel yearly prepaid plan

The new long-validity offer pack by Airtel comes in at the price of Rs 1,699, and it ships unlimited STD, roaming and local calls. Do make a note that Airtel doesn’t have any restrictions on voice calling. Additionally, this plan ships 1GB data per day along with 100 text messages daily.

BSNL yearly prepaid plans

State-run telco, BSNL, has 3 annual prepaid plans. The first one is priced at Rs 1,312, which comes with unlimited local and STD calls during the validity period to any network across India except for those in Mumbai and Delhi. The plan also offers personalised ringback tones (PRBT), 1,000 free SMS and 5GB 2G or 3G data that can be consumed through the validity. The plan is only available in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh circles, according to reports.

The other 2 plans are priced at Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099, both offering unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, free PRBT and 100 free SMS daily. The only thing changing in these 2 plans is the data benefit. The Rs 1,699 plan offers 2GB daily 2G or 3G data, whereas the Rs 2,099 plan offers daily 4GB data, and after the daily limit is hit, speed is throttled down to 80Kbps.

Vodafone Idea yearly prepaid plans

Both Vodafone and Idea Cellular have a prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,499, that offers unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS with a daily cap of 100 SMS, and 1GB daily 2G or 3G or 4G data. Once the daily limit is hit, Vodafone users may continue with high-speed internet downloads at 50 paise per MB.

On the other hand, Idea Cellular charges 4 paise per 10KB at Rs 4 per MB for existing users and 0.5 paise per 10KB for new users. Also, the local SMS will be charged at Re 1 per message, and Rs 1.5 for national, on Idea network.