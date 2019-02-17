Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Airtel data packages: Unlimited data plans, free voice calls; don’t miss these offers

Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Airtel data packages

Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Airtel data packages, recharge: The telecom scenario in India witnessed a transformation in terms of offers and pricing after the entry of Reliance Jio. Jio offered unlimited data plans and free voice calls, which led its competitors- Vodafone Idea, Airtel chiefly- to shake things up. All the three companies offer various plans ranging from unlimited calling and to tailored data needs for a subscriber – be it for hourly basis or days and month.

Check top ten data packages of Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Airtel

Reliance Jio:

Along with the existing unlimited data plans of Reliance Jio, which ranges from Rs 149 to Rs 1699 and offers free 1.5 GB to 5 GB 4G data every day, there are several other data packs to add on to that.

1. An Rs 11 data booster pack offers unlimited data and an additional 400 MB 4G data after. The validity of which extends up to the existing plan’s validity.

2. Another data booster plan of Rs 21 offers 1GB 4G data along with an existing plan. However, in both the cases the internet speed drops down to 64 kbps after the 4G data limit gets exhausted.

3. The Data booster 51 pack caters to people with higher data needs and adds on an extra 3GB 4G data and unlimited data with kbps download speed there after, and costs Rs 51.

4. Another plan worth Rs 101 adds an extra 6GB data to any existing Reliance Jio plan.

5. Apart from these four data plans, Jio has various other data plans with 1.5 gb, 2 gb, 3 gb, 4 and 5gb 4G data per day. The 1.5 GB 4G data plan per day, starts from Rs 449 and continues till Rs 1699 – the validity of the packs ranges from 91 days to 365 days. Along with that it provides unlimited calls and 100 free SMSs per day.

An 1GB data combo pack, which remains valid for 28 days costs just Rs 49. The consumer gets unlimited data along with a 1 GB 4G data limit. This plan also provides unlimited calls and 50 free SMSs per day.

There are four other plans that provide 2GB hi-speed 4G data per day, along with free calls and SMS. The plans range from Rs 198 to Rs 498 and the validity extends over 28 days to 98 days respectively.

Vodafone Idea:

Vodafone also offers a bunch of data top-up plans like Jio – many of which are below Rs 100, and has varied benefits and validity. The lowest data pack is of Rs 11 and offers 60 MB 3G data pack and is valid for one day. One the data limit exceed, it charges 4p for every 10KB data consumed.

Another pack offers 1GB of 3g/4g data and remains valid for 24 hours.

A Vodafone pack worth Rs 21 provides unlimited 3G or 4G data – but for 1 hour only. Another one worth Rs 33, offers unlimited 3G/4G data from 1 AM at night to 6 AM in the morning. the validity of this one is also 1 day.

A Rs 92 data pack offers 6GB data and remains valid for 7 days, is probably the most affordable one.

Various other data packs by Vodafone offers 1.4gb, 2gb, 2.5gb, and 3gb data per day and remains valid for 28 days. The pack which provides 1.4gb 3g or 4g data per day, along with unlimited calls and 100 sms per day is worth Rs 199. The 2gb, 2.5gb and 3gb data der day pack cost Rs 255, Rs 348 and Rs 349 respectively.

Airtel:

Under Rs 100, the most affordable Airtel data pack is of Rs 49 offers 3GB data and remains valid for a day. The next one stays valid for 7 days and provide 6GB data at Rs 92. Another pack remains valid for 28 days, offers 3GB hi-speed data and costs Rs 98.

Five more smart recharge plans costing Rs 34, Rs 64, Rs 94, Rs 144 and Rs 244, which remains valid for 28 days are also offered by Airtel. The Rs 34 plan offers 100mb data and a talk time of Rs 25.66. Rs 64 pack offers 200 mb data and talk time worth Rs 54. The next three plans offer full talk time and 500mb, 1gb and 2gb data respectively.