Alert! Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, BSNL users can escape tariff hike from Dec 1; Here’s how

Telecom tariffs for over 60 crore mobile subscribers in India will go up from December 1 with Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio deciding to increase rates for monthly prepaid and postpaid customers. The announcement on tariff hike has left thousands of subscribers jittery.

Reliance Jio and Airtel subscribers can still have a little defence for themselves from tariff hike as the two telcos allow users to queue up multiple plans. This essentially means that Jio and Airtel users can buy a recharge plan in advance even if they have one active right now.

How does this work?

If the subscriber has a current plan of Rs 448 and buys a new Rs 399 plan just two days ahead of the expiry of the current plan, then the Rs 399 plan will automatically be queued and it will be activated after the two days.

Reliance Jio

Recharge with a plan that comes with relatively longer validity from MyJio app or Jio website. Once you recharge with this plan, the pack becomes visible in MyJio app and gets queued up. You can activate the queued-up recharge plan once the validity of existing plan expires.

Bharti Airtel

Airtel allows you to queue up your plans in advance so that the next plan automatically gets activated after the expiry of current plan. A user needs to recharge with any of the ‘Truly Unlimited’ prepaid combo plans in order to be eligible for the queuing. These are plans like Rs 199, Rs 299, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 1699, and more.

To queue a plan, Airtel users should first recharge with the plan preferably with longer validity of 90 days or 180 days. You can check the status of your current plan and upcoming plans in Airtel Thanks app.

Vodafone

The Vodafone subscribers have the option of opting for Rs 999 prepaid plan which comes with 365 days validity and offers 12GB data for the entire validity period. It also offers unlimited calling benefit along with 3600 SMS for 365 days.

BSNL

The BSNL subscribers can recharge with Rs 998 prepaid STV. The plan offers 2GB data and comes with 210 days validity. However, this plan does not offer any SMS or calling benefit.