Reliance Jio updates Rs 11 4G recharge voucher, now offers more data

Reliance Jio revised benifits for Rs 11 data voucher

Reliance Jio has added extra benefits to its Reliance Jio Rs 11 4G data voucher, offering 200 MB additional data. Customers will get access to 1 GB high-speed data now as opposed to 800 MB data earlier offered.

The validity of the updated plan depends on the validity of the customer’s original plan. But the voucher does not offer other benefits like SMS, calling OTT subscriptions etc apart from data.

Reliance Jio also offers several other 4G data vouchers like Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 vouchers giving 2GB, 6GB data plans respectively. These data top-ups come handy when one runs out of the daily limit of data with the existing plan and needs a top-up. The Rs 101 voucher comes with 12GB high-speed unlimited data and can be used as long as the base plan remains valid.

Jio also offers several long term validity plans to its customers The most affordable long time plan is for 365 days. The voucher offers 730 GB data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily, all for Rs 2, 399.

Reliance Jio recently discontinued several plans for JioPhone users, yet some extensive plans are still available.