  • MORE MARKET STATS

Reliance Jio updates Rs 11 4G recharge voucher, now offers more data

By: |
January 23, 2021 3:06 PM

Reliance Jio also offers several other 4G data vouchers like Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 vouchers giving 2GB, 6GB data plans respectively.

reliance jio plans, reliance jio republic day offer, reliance jio added data benifit on Rs 11 recharge, Reliance jio January 26 offersReliance Jio revised benifits for Rs 11 data voucher

Reliance Jio has added extra benefits to its Reliance Jio Rs 11 4G data voucher, offering 200 MB additional data. Customers will get access to 1 GB high-speed data now as opposed to 800 MB data earlier offered.

The validity of the updated plan depends on the validity of the customer’s original plan. But the voucher does not offer other benefits like SMS, calling OTT subscriptions etc apart from data.

Related News

Reliance Jio also offers several other 4G data vouchers like Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 vouchers giving 2GB, 6GB data plans respectively. These data top-ups come handy when one runs out of the daily limit of data with the existing plan and needs a top-up. The Rs 101 voucher comes with 12GB high-speed unlimited data and can be used as long as the base plan remains valid.

Jio also offers several long term validity plans to its customers The most affordable long time plan is for 365 days. The voucher offers 730 GB data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS daily, all for Rs 2, 399.

Reliance Jio recently discontinued several plans for JioPhone users, yet some extensive plans are still available.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Reliance Jio updates Rs 11 4G recharge voucher now offers more data
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PIL in Delhi HC seeks direction to e-commerce websites to display product MRP, seller details
2Facebook suddenly logs out of iPhones globally, users rush to Twitter to ask why
3Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 cr order to set up 320 MW project