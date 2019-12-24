Reliance Jio unveils Happy New Year plan at Rs 2020



The new plan can be availed by customers who already have Jiophone by paying Rs 2,020 for the whole year.

Reliance Jio has unveiled its ‘Happy New Year’ offer for customers for Rs 2020, which will be valid for a whole year. Smartphone customers would get 1.5 GB of data daily, along with unlimited voice calls by paying Rs 2,020 for 365 days. This plan is around 19% costlier than earlier plan of Reliance Jio which was launched in October this year for Rs 1,699. In October 2019, Reliance Jio announced Diwali Dhamaka offer, will gave users 1.5 GB data and unlimited voice calls for a year. The new plan can also be availed by customers who already have Jiophone by paying Rs 2,020 for the whole year.

Analysts believe this plan is unlikely to have a major impact on the average revenue per user (Arpu) of Jio. Piyush Jain, independent telecom analyst, said, “As old customers already have accumulated coupon, it is unlikely they will recharge with this plan. So, it will impact only new customers and unlikely to have a material impact on Arpu.”

The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom operator, which had started a tariff battle in the sector with its entry in 2016, has increased its headline price plans for the first time since its launch earlier in December. The price hike was followed after two rivals Bharti Airtel and Vodafone increased tariffs by up to 40%.Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel earlier announced new tariffs for its various prepaid mobile plans.