Reliance Jio to offer unlimited voice calling, 4G data benefits for a year at just Rs 749 to these users

Reliance Jio breathed fresh life into its JioPhone user base on Friday by announcing the JioPhone 2021 offer. The JioPhone, for some context, was launched in 2017. As part of the new offer, all existing JioPhone customers will be eligible to get unlimited voice calling as well as unlimited 4G data benefits for a year by paying Rs 749. No further recharges will be required on their part.

The JioPhone 2021 offer which goes into effect on March 1, will be available for both new and existing customers of Jio’s original JioPhone 4G ‘smart’ feature phone. All those who already have a JioPhone can get unlimited voice calls and 2GB 4G data every month for a period of one year by making a one-time recharge of Rs 749.

New customers can meanwhile choose from two different kinds of JioPhone 2021 offer bundles, one with a validity of two years and another with a validity of one year. While the two year validity option has been priced at Rs 1,999, the one year validity option will be available for Rs 1,499. Both the bundles will offer unlimited voice calls and 2GB 4G data every month. Additionally, both the bundles will also ‘bundle’ a new JioPhone handset at no extra cost.

“There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Since the last 4 years Jio has democratized internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few,” Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio said in a statement. “The new JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this digital divide and welcome every Indian to join this movement.”