Reliance Jio to offer 300 minutes of free calling, buy-one-get-one recharge plan to these users

Reliance Jio has come up with a couple of interesting offers for its JioPhone feature phone users. Under the first offer the company will provide 300 minutes of free calling every month to its Jio feature phone users and in the second offer the company will allow feature phone users to get a ‘buy-one-get-one’ offer for every recharge plan.

Reliance Jio Feature Phone 1st offer

Though the company has decided to provide 300 minutes of free calling to its feature phone users every month free of cost, the users will not be able to use all 300 minutes of free calling facility in one go. In other words, users will not be able to talk at a stretch for 300 minutes and will rather be able to use the facility for 10 minutes per day. So practically, users who are not able to afford a talktime recharge will get to talk for 10 minutes everyday free of cost under the new offer. The offer will also come to the aid of customers who are not able to get their phone recharged due to restrictions imposed in different parts of the country during the second wave of Coronavirus.

Reliance Jio Feature Phone 2nd offer

The second offer is even more exciting as users will get a ‘buy one get one’ facility on the recharge plans for JioPhone. For instance if a user gets their phone recharged with a Rs 75 plan, then for the next month another Rs 75 recharge can be availed free of cost. In other words, the offer will result in all recharge plans of Reliance Jio for its feature phone users getting slashed by 50 percent. By paying once, the user will be able to reap the benefits of the recharge plan twice. This move has the potential to bring on board a large number of users to the Reliance Jio feature phone banner.

It is pertinent to note that both the offers initiated by the company are in association with Reliance Foundation that is also coming to the aid of many people during the tough times of Coronavirus second wave in the country.