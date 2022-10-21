Reliance Jio to announce launch of 5G services in Rajasthan on Saturday

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited will announce the launch of 5G services in Rajasthan from the famous Shrinathji temple in Nathdwara town of Rajsamand on Saturday, a company official said.

Company chairman Akash Ambani will dedicate the services to Srinathji — the deity of the Ambani family.

The commercial launch will take place later.

“The launch of 5G services will transform the lives of people in Rajasthan. It will make them technology savvy at par with global citizens,” the official added.

“We welcome the launch of 5G services. It’s 5G for Sriji,” said Vishal Baba, mahant of the Nathdwara temple.

Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani had visited the temple last month and promised to launch the services in the state from the temple.

In 2015 too, Mukesh Ambani had paid a visit to Shrinathji temple before the launch of 4G services.