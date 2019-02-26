Reliance Jio takes on WhatsApp, launches app for group calls

Jio group talk is pitted against Facebook-owned WhatsApp

After Reliance Jio acquired Saavn to further its music-streaming segment, it has now launched its own group voice-calling app called Group Talk, which has been made available to Android devices.

The app, as per the Play Store listing, allows users to speak in conference with multiple (up to 10) people at the same time. However, the exception is that users need to have a Jio number to login to it. It also must be noted that the Jio Group Talk app is currently available in beta mode, and a commercial version is expected to be released soon.

However, the good news is the fact that with this app, you can make HD group voice calls which is a must in these times of call drop hiccups.

So after users download it, users will have to register with their Jio contact number and enter in the OTP for the number’s verification and Jio Group Talk is ready to launch.

If the Group Talk features are compared to other similar apps, it is clear that Group Talk is pitted against instant messaging giant WhatsApp and its array of calling features.

As compared to WhatsApp, Group Talk, so far only supports voice calling by either creating a group, adding people from the Contact list and finally making the call, or users can individually choose up to 10 people to get the conference call started.

The app also seeks permission for your handset’s camera, hinting at a possible video calling feature in the future.