Mukesh Ambani’s big game plan for Indians includes ‘Super App’ for Jio as company expands

Published: May 2, 2019 11:37:48 AM

Reliance Jio's 'Super App' will let users buy online tickets, make payments, and even buy and sell goods through e-commerce platforms

Reliance Jio, currently one of the biggest telecom providers in India with over 300 million subscribers across the country, is now making a ‘super app’ that will bring together a hundred services in one platform, reported IANS.

This comes at a juncture when Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is also planning to launch the world’s largest online-to-offline e-commerce platform. According to many experts, launching the two almost simultaneously will put Reliance at a pivotal position and capture the marketplace that many others like Flipkart, Hike, Freecharge, Snapdeal have failed to capture.

Prabhu Ram, Head of Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR, told IANS that the company could leverage the huge user base it has at the hand to outshine rivals as the new services will help Reliance Jio “reach out” to the users “across the multi-layered fabric” in India. The next plan by the company will also bolster the company’s footprint in the offline market.

According to Ram, Reliance Jio’s several acquisitions, includes a conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) layer, AI-based educational layer, vernacular voice tech layer, and even a logistics layer – all these will together put Jio in a position to create India’s WeChat.

Through the ‘Super App’ by Jio, you will be able to buy online tickets, make payments, and even buy and sell goods through e-commerce platforms. At its 41st AGM last year, Reliance Industries launched plans to expand its e-commerce portfolio that is expected to rival Walmart-backed Flipkart, Amazon, and other players in India.

According to Mukesh Ambani, the online-to-offline e-commerce platform will aim to transform lives of as many as three crore merchants across the nation, and “enable them to do all that the big enterprises or the e-commerce platforms are doing,” reported IANS.

Along with this, the company is also tapping into the vastly underserved connectivity market of India with its GigaFiber FTTH services – which offers broadband, landline connectivity and offers a plethora of TV channels.

