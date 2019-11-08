Reliance Jio said to be offering free 4K set-top box to Jio Fiber customers: Details here

According to the report, Jio Fiber users will get about 150 live TV channels bundled inside the JioTV+ app.

Reliance Jio has reportedly started to provide 4K set-top box to the customers who have been availing the Jio Fiber preview offer so far, and are now willing to shift to the paid service.

As noted in a report by Telecom Talk, citing a few Jio Fiber users, The triple play broadband plan, consisting of telephone, internet and television connection, that was announced by Mukesh Ambani-owned company earlier this year, has six variations. It starts from Rs 699 for the Bronze Plan while the other five plans are — Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Titanium priced at Rs 849, Rs 1,299, Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 respectively. Among the six plans, people opting for the Silver plan will get 3 months of OTT apps subscriptions, all the rest five will get an annual subscription to OTT apps, which also includes live TV services via the apps.

As opposed to what was believed earlier, the set top box also does not come installed with the JioTV app, which gives live access to around 650 channels. Instead, it comes with a JioTV+ app, which gives access to TV content from the corresponding OTT app.

According to the report, Jio Fiber users will get about 150 live TV channels bundled inside the JioTV+ app. These channels include Sony channels, Star India channels, several vernacular and national news channels, and free to air channels. However, channels from Zee Entertainment are still not available on Jio Fiber’s set-top box. The final list of channels is expected to be out later, as it is still being finalised.

The IPTV service of Jio Fiber can access the traditional channels through the OTT apps, though that will depend on the availability of channels. But, those who watch Live TV much and want more channels might have to go for a separate set-top box for extra money likely. Many cable TV operators are also providing their service through Jio 4K set-top box, which includes Den Networks and Hathway.

Reliance Jio had already made it clear that the Jio Fiber trial run has formally concluded and that the process of providing paid connections is underway. This means that customers who have been using Jio Fiber’s preview offer need to choose a plan and start paying for services, while the new connections will be prepaid.