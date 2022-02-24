Reliance Jio Rs 1,499, Rs 4,199 prepaid recharge plans launched with Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription: Check details

The new prepaid Jio recharge plans will also come up with high-speed data access, unlimited voice calls, and daily SMS message services.

Reliance Jio has launched Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199 prepaid recharge plans that will also offer customers Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription worth Rs 1,499. With this latest offer, Jio customers can access content on as many as four devices at the same time. Meaning, users can access content worth Rs 1,499 on mobile phones, laptops, tablets or televisions.

The new prepaid Jio recharge plans (Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199) will also come up with high-speed data access, unlimited voice calls, and daily SMS message services. Jio, last year, revised prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription that brought limited content access for users.

Comparing the two newly introduced prepaid recharge plans–Jio Rs 1,499 or Rs 4,199

As we know already, users will be benefited with a one-year of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription with the newly introduced Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199 Jio prepaid recharge plans.

The Rs 1,499 Jio prepaid recharge plan will offer 2GB of high-speed daily data benefits with a validity period of up to 84 days. Rs 4,199 Jio plan will however come with a 3GB high-speed daily day with the validity of 365 days.

Besides bundled data benefits, Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199 Jio recharge plans also have unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS messages to offer on a daily basis. The plans will also offer a subscription to Jio apps.

The additional benefits with Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription will also give access to live sports and Hotstar Specials, movies, Disney plus movies in both English and other languages, early access to TV serials, as well as Disney+ originals. Users can watch all of this on up to four screens.

Users can recharge their Jio number with the new prepaid recharge plans directly via MyJio app. Recharge can also be done via Jio site and with the help of various third-party apps and sites.

How to activate Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription after the Jio recharge

After recharging your account with Rs 1,499 or Rs 4,199 Jio plans, users will receive a special Disney plus Hotstar Premium coupon code in their MyJio app. You will have to use this coupon code on the Hotstar Subscription Offer webpage after signing in with your Jio number. This way, you will get one year of Disney plus Hotstar Premium membership.

Apart from Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199 Jio recharge plans come with existing prepaid plans that offer access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The mobile-focused subscription will be limited to a single mobile device. You will not be able to access content on multiple devices or even on your TV if you get a subscription for Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription begins with recharge plans starting at Rs. 601.