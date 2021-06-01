Reliance Jio rolls out Rs 98 prepaid plan with 1.5 GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and more

Reliance Jio has reintroduced a plan that it had discontinued in May

Telecom service provider Reliance Jio has re-introduced its Rs 98 prepaid pack that was discontinued last year in May. Reliance Jio prepaid users can now again avail one of the most popular and affordable subscription plans from Jio.

According to the Jio website, the Rs 98 prepaid plan will offer 1.5 GB of data daily and 64 Kbps browsing speed on reaching the data limit. It also offers unlimited voice calls and complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. The subscription lasts for 14 days on a single recharge.

The only change made in this subscription plan is the validity has been halved from 28 days to 14 days now.

Jio has also announced other benefits for users taking account of the Covid second wave situation and states entering into lockdown. Existing users will get 300 additional minutes of outgoing voice calling free every month for the entire period of the pandemic. So per minute, the users will now have 10 minutes of additional free voice calls.

Reliance Jio is also offering buy one get one offer on recharge plans for JioPhone users, If a user buys a recharge plan they will get the same value for free.

In its statement, Jio said that the company wants to ensure that staying connected remains accessible and affordable for all customers, especially the less-privileged sections of society.